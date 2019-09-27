Despite drier weather, pumpkin patches are still flourishing

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though rainfall this September has been approximately 2 inches below normal, the pumpkin patch at Jaswell Farm is looking as healthy as ever.

Chris Jaswell, owner of the Smithfield farm, said the sizes of the pumpkins this year are around average.

“The little sugar pumpkins range from 3-to-5 pounds, the big variety we have I think is upwards of 50 pounds,” he said.

Jaswell said because of the sandy ground on his farm, he has to irrigate the fields on a regular basis anyway, especially during the heat of summer.

It’s kind of warm to be talking pumpkins but we are going to do it anyway! Story at 530 on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6msf6ECTEd — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) September 27, 2019

“We haven’t had any issues the past couple of years,” he said. “The amount of rain really hasn’t hurt us because we are so sandy.”

As for the warmer weather, Jaswell said it hasn’t put a damper on their customers’ Halloween spirit.

“It’s an early season I guess, because they came last weekend when it was 80 and I figured everyone would be at the beach, and there were quite a few people doing the Halloween thing,” he said.

Jaswell’s children are also certainly into the Halloween thing. Brothers Sam and Jameson are already planning which pumpkin they were going to carve next.

“I just like it for the candy,” Sam said with a smile.