BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) plans to start removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville next week.

The DEM said it acquired the 235-acre property in January 2021 for $2 million using open space funds. The property is located on the west side of the lake.

“At this property and in this project, DEM is aiming to provide superior recreation opportunities for public enjoyment while stewarding natural resources, in this case protecting the water quality of Echo Lake and its wetland ecosystems,” DEM Director Terry Gray sad.

The project will permanently remove 44 docks that sit along more than 2,000 feet of shoreline, according to the DEM. The project is expected to be completed in early February.

The long-term plans for the property are unknown at this time.