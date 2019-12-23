DEM nabs poaching suspects; K9 recovers weapons

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental has issued citations to two people they say were hunting deer out of season and are looking to identify four others.

The DEM said officers responded to Hill Road in Burrillville Sunday for reports of a group of people illegally hunting deer.

Officers, the DEM said, made contact with two of the hunters but four others took off into the woods, hiding their shotguns as they ran.

K9 Bear and his handler located three shotguns hidden under the snow and leaves – one of which was still loaded. Another officer found a fourth weapon.

The DEM asked the public to report violations to its 24-hour dispatch at (401) 222-3070.