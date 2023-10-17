NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of residents living in North Providence’s Canterbury Village spent Tuesday packing up their belongings after being given 24 hours to vacate their condemned condominiums.

“It’s extremely overwhelming,” Canterbury Village resident Yentl Buigos said. “There’s nothing else we can do.”

The town’s building inspector and fire department initially ordered residents to be out of the building by 3 p.m. Tuesday, but extended that deadline to 8 p.m.

12 News was there as residents filled their cars to the brim with clothes, furniture and personal items. Others were seen stuffing their belongings into U-Haul trucks lined up outside the building.

North Providence Assistant Fire Chief John Horan said the building is “unlivable” and riddled with safety hazards.

“It looks more like a construction site than [condominiums],” Horan explained.

Horan said the town not only uncovered asbestos while inspecting the building, but also discovered that an egress corridors was “severely compromised.”

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi said there are portions of the ceiling missing throughout the building.

“It doesn’t take that long for a catastrophe to happen,” Lombardi said, adding that without those ceilings, a fire could easily spread throughout the entire building in roughly 15 minutes.

WATCH: Mayor Charles Lombardi provides update on eviction notice (Story continues below.)

Lombardi said the town decided upon a 24-hour eviction notice to ensure the safety of the residents. He pinned the blame squarely on Vista Management, who he believes should’ve never put their tenants in this situation.

“This isn’t right and it’s not fair, but the town can’t just sit back and allow this to happen,” Lombardi said. “This is for their safety.”

Despite the safety hazards, residents are still frustrated with the town’s decision to suddenly uproot them from their homes.

“They’re concerned for our safety, but they are not putting us anywhere to stay safe,” Buigos said of the town. “That’s our concern.”

Though several residents are planning on moving in with friends and family for the time being, others don’t have anywhere else to go.

“I’m disappointed,” Buigos said. “I’m trying to figure out what’s next.”

The American Red Cross is providing limited support to residents and is working with the town and management company to house those who need accommodations.

It’s unclear exactly what will happen should residents not leave their condominiums by the deadline, but the town made it clear that no one will be allowed to stay inside the building past 8 p.m.