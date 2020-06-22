Dads celebrate Father’s Day on the golf course

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday’s weather was truly a hole-in-one for Father’s Day.

Area golf courses likes Trigg’s Memorial Golf Course in North Providence were very busy. But what about golf makes it almost synonymous with Father’s Day?

“My brother and my two sisters, we usually go to my parents grave-site on Father’s Day, we go there and we meet there and reminisce and then we go and have a coffee and we stay there for a little bit and then we go on our way, and I go golfing every Father’s Day,” Joe Lariviere said.

Joe Lariviere will see his kids in the afternoon. So will Dave Sorafine, and that will be the best gift ever this year.

You see, his son is a paramedic. COVID-19 has kept him away from his parents — for their safety — for three months.

“We haven’t seen him, so today he’s coming to the house and we’re going to social distance in the yard now that it’s a little bit safer and I’m looking forward to it. It’s special when you don’t see them for three months. And we’re close,” Sorafine said.

Whether dad were golfing with dads or with their kids, Triggs made sure social distancing was of the utmost importance. Everyone had to wear their masks until they were out on the course and they only allowed one person per golf cart.

Even with 80 carts it was nearly a full-time job santizing them in between use. The manager said they’ve been very busy, especially on Father’s Day.

Triggs had to close when the city of Providence closed public parks for a few weeks during the worst of the pandemic. That made the busy weekend on the links extra special from an economic standpoint too.