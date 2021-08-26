Cuddles of Hope hosts fundraising event to benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A local nonprofit organization held a fundraiser Thursday night to benefit the children staying at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The Cuddles of Hope Foundation provides stuffed animals, blankets and coloring books to pediatric patients and those living in foster care.

The organization held its first annual bike and car show in Smithfield.

“We wanted to try something different to bring in some new people for the foundation,” President and Founder Amy Antone said.

Amy, as well as her husband and Cuddles of Hope Vice President Nathan Antone, came up with Cuddles of Hope after their son ended up in the hospital after an accident.

“He was 3 years old, he fell and cut his eye open,” Nathan explained. “All he really wanted was a stuffed animal at the time, so my wife and I started this foundation through that.”

“Really we are just trying to comfort kids when they are in frightening and difficult situations,” he continued.

Anyone who wants to support Cuddles of Hope can do so by checking out the organization’s website or Facebook page.