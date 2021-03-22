Fire damages town-owned property in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A vacant house owned by the town of North Providence broke out in flames early Monday morning.

The fire sparked around 4 a.m. on Hamlin Street.

According to Mayor Charles Lombardi, the town purchased this land about two years ago.

“The plan here is for a multi-use field, concession stands, and another area for the children to play,” Lombardi said.

The building is in a difficult area to get to being on a narrow road with a lot of brush in the surrounding areas.

“We had trouble getting water here which kind of slowed the measures a little bit to put the fire in check,” Fire Chief John Silva said.

It is believed the fire started in the basement.

No injuries were reported.

This was the second fire in the town of the night crews responded to. Crews first responded to a fire on Rosemont Terrace around 12 a.m. where one person was taken to the hospital and three dogs died.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.