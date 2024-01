SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Power is out in part of Scituate Sunday morning after a tractor-trailer rollover.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Route 101 at Gleaner Chapel Road. All travel lanes are blocked, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

A utility pole has been snapped in half and crews are working to quickly repair it.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.