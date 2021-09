SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were called Wednesday to a serious crash on Route 116 in Scituate.

A box truck and car collided just after 10 a.m. in the area of Old Scituate Avenue and Betty Pond Road.

The car appeared to have heavy front-end damage.

The medical examiner is on scene and Rhode Island State Police are investigating what led to the crash.

12 News has a crew on scene gathering information. Check back for updates.