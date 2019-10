SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders were called to a crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer on Routes 102 and 101 in Scituate.

In a Facebook post, Scituate police said the intersection is closed in all directions. A view of the scene from one of our weather cameras showed that traffic in the area is backed up.

Route 101 @ Route 102 is closed in all directions due to a motor vehicle accident. Posted by Scituate Police Department on Friday, October 4, 2019

There was no immediate reports of any injuries.

Eyewitness News has contacted police and will update this story as more information becomes available.