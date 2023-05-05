NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters rushed over to White Court in North Providence after a house fire broke out Friday morning.

Heavy flames could be seen pouring from the structure.

Fire officials tell 12 News that two people were safely evacuated from the home, which has been deemed uninhabitable.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said the city is working to find temporary housing for those residents.

Mutual aid was called in from neighboring cities.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

We’ll have a live report from the scene coming up on 12 News at Noon.

A fire breaking out on White Court in North Providence. We are working on gathering details at this time from fire officials. We will have the latest developments on @wpri12 at noon pic.twitter.com/XxThfex3ye — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) May 5, 2023

Photo: Dante Carpenter/WPRI-TV

Photo: Dante Carpenter/WPRI-TV

Photo: Bill Clark/WPRI-TV

Photo: Dante Carpenter/WPRI-TV