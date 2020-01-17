Popular North Providence breakfast spot damaged in fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A popular Centerdale breakfast joint sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

The fire started inside Mazey’s and spread to the building next door which houses another restaurant, Masala Indian Cuisine, and multiple apartments, according to North Providence Fire Chief John Silva.

Mazey’s was already closed for the day when the fire broke out, Silva said, so no one was inside at the time.

Due to the high winds, the fire spread quickly, according to Silva.

Silva said a resident from the neighboring building was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. A police officer was also transported after slipping on ice.

Mayor Charlie Lombardi tells Eyewitness News that Mazey’s is a popular breakfast spot in town and he’s gone there several times for breakfast.

Lombardi said he’s hopeful both restaurants can rebuild and reopen within the coming months.