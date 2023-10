WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a building in Woonsocket.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. on Founders Drive.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof.

A 12 News crew saw a firefighter taken out on a stretcher. No word on their condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the fire at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.