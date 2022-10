JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a fire that broke out in a laundromat in Johnston early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Atwood Avenue, right near the fire station allowing crews to arrive quickly to the scene.

Fire crews say the building has some extensive damage.

The business was closed at the time and no one was injured.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.