JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews battled a fire at the Simmons Village apartments in Johnston Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. and appeared to damage several apartment units.

“We have about between 45-50 people that now need housing, the American Red Cross is on the way down to help us out with that,” said Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli.

Iannuccilli also said that the elevators inside were not working, so firefighters had to carry out multiple residents out of the building.

12 News spoke with some of the people impacted by the fire.

“It looks like I lost everything I’ve ever owned,” said Deborah Vespia, a resident of the Simmons Village apartments. “I looked up and my two front windows were nothing but flames. I started gagging because of the smoke.”

Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. said four people, including one firefighter, were brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Iannuccilli said it took about two hours to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

JOHNSTON: A fire in an apartment building along Simmonsville Ave appears to have damaged multiple units this afternoon. There were reports of a small brush fire near Simmons Village Apartments just prior to the building fire.



