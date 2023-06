NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Smithfield were on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

Officials say the bus and a car collided on St. Paul Street around 7:30 a.m.

Three students were on the bus at the time, police said, but were not injured.

Both the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.