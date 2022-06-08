SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Water says its water treatment center in Scituate is back up and running after a hazmat situation Wednesday morning.

Public safety agencies were called to the facility around 8 a.m. due to a chlorine gas leak. Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was temporarily shut down.

No Providence Water employees were injured, officials said.

The leak was identified and isolated, allowing Providence Water to bring the facility back online.

Providence Water assured that customers’ water is safe to drink.