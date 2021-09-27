Crews knock down fire inside North Providence business

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out inside a North Providence business Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Dollar General on Smith Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a fire inside the building.

Fire officials believe the fire originated from an aisle in the back of the store. A 12 News crew on scene reported smelling burning plastic and rubber emanating from the building.

Everyone inside the building got out safely and no one was injured, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.