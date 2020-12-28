Crews investigating hazmat situation at Burrillville business; 10 sent to hospital

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were transported to the hospital during a hazmat incident inside a Burrillville business Monday, according to Oakland Mapleville Fire Department Captain Colin Fenner.

Crews responded to a medical call around 10:30 a.m. at Daniele Prosciutto Inc. Fenner said they returned there roughly an hour later for a similar medical call.

Fenner said EMS crews recognized the symptoms as possibly resulting from a “hazmat situation” inside the building, which was subsequently evacuated.

In total, Fenner said 10 people were transported to area hospitals with minor upper respiratory irritation.

He said the majority of the patients were transported to Landmark Medical Center, but a few others were sent to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital after Landmark became overwhelmed.

All employees who were sent to the hospitals have since been released, according to Daniele Foods CEO David Finch.

The cause of the symptoms remains under investigation at this time. Fenner said they are still searching for what caused the symptoms.

“Our team has worked closely with the authorities to complete a thorough investigation of our entire facility and identify the facts related to this situation,” Finch said in a statement. “We can confirm there was a chemical event confined to a very small area within our plant and it has been remediated.”

Daniele Prosciutto is known for its cured meats and charcuterie. As far they can tell, Fenner said the products are unaffected.