Crews battle fire inside Johnston Asian restaurant

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — When crews arrived to a call at Hei Place in Johnston Wednesday morning, smoke was billowing from the restaurant.

According to the chief on scene, crews broke a window to get inside and while the two-alarm fire was contained to the restaurant, he said there is smoke damage in other businesses in Johnston Plaza.

The chief said no one was in the building at the time and no one was hurt.

The state fire marshal is on scene assisting with the investigation. The chief said investigators should have more information on a cause sometime in the afternoon.

