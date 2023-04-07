GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — At least two brush fires cropped up during the dry air and wind on Friday, including a fairly large one in Glocester.

Crews were called to Indian Trail around 1 p.m. and arrived to find the fire already out of control and tearing through the woods. Neighboring departments were called in to help battle the flames, including Scituate, Smithfield, Foster, Burrillville, and East Putnam, Connecticut.

Courtesy: Chepachet Fire Department

The Chepachet Fire Chief told 12 News the fire burned about 2.6 acres and crews spent 2 hours getting it under control. It had already burned a half-acre when crews arrived as it contained to spread toward the road.

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out along a fence between two properties in the area of Central Avenue and Chase Street in Pawtucket.

The Chepachet Chief also told 12 News a third brush fire cropped up in Burrillville.

The National Weather Service has placed our area under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Friday, meaning fires could spread quickly due to dry and windy conditions.

People should avoid burning brush and be wary when discarding cigarettes under these conditions.