Crash into Glocester yard sends driver to hospital

GLOCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking into how a Hummer ended up in the yard of a Glocester home on Monday.

The crash took place just before 8 p.m. on Putnam Pike at Absalona Hill Road. The vehicle ended up on its side, with the front end in the yard and the back end on top of a stone wall.

Officials on scene said the driver was removed from the Hummer through the sunroof and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, noting that he was in police custody at the time.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

