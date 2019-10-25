Cranston woman charged with dealing cocaine in northwest RI

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman was arrested by Glocester police after a months-long investigation into the dealing of cocaine in northwestern Rhode Island.

Police said officers in Smithfield and Glocester saw the suspect, identified as Sagrario Elsie Carmona, dealing both powdered and crack cocaine numerous times throughout the course of a two-month investigation.

Carmona, 43, was also seen on surveillance video several times taking part in drug deals in business parking lots in Glocester and nearby areas, according to police.

While executing a search warrant of Carmona’s vehicle, police said officers found 35 bags of crack cocaine and $1,600 in cash. Police said they found an additional $4,500 in cash while searching her Cranston home.

Carmona is facing several drug charges and was ordered held without bail. She is due back in court in November.