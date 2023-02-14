CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Scituate police say they have a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of abandoning a dog.

According to police, a resident of Nipmuc Road witnessed the 7-year-old pit bull mix named Clyde being dropped off in an animal carrier in below-freezing temperatures. That person then contacted police and provided care for the dog.

Police said they determined the dog’s owner was Richard Lombardi of Cranston. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant Ian Noonan at (401) 821-5900.

Providence Animal Control, Cranston Animal Control, and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) all took part in the investigation, having each had contact with Lombardi in the past several months, according to police.