JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been three years since the historic and controversial Christopher Columbus statue was removed from Providence.

Now the city of Johnston is set to unveil the statue at 11:30 a.m. Monday at its new location.

The statue was gifted to the town of Johnston by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino Jr., who bought it from the city earlier this year.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. told 12 News he understands the criticism targeted at Columbus, but it’s unfair to use the standards of today to measure the actions of someone who lived five centuries ago.

The statue was originally located in Columbus Square on Elmwood Avenue in Providence but was boarded up a few years ago after vandals threatened to tear it down,

The city decided to put it in storage a few days after the plywood box it was encased in was vandalized.

Some people in Johnston say that’s enough of a sign to not put the statue back up, while others say it’s an important educational reminder of both the good and the bad.

“We have a security system in place here. It has 24-hour monitoring and close to the police station,” he said. “I don’t anticipate Johnston having the problems that Providence had”

No taxpayer dollars were used for moving or setting up the statue.