JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence’s historic and controversial Christopher Columbus statue, which has been sitting in storage for nearly three years, is officially in its new home.

The statue was gifted to the town of Johnston by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino Jr., who bought it from the city earlier this year.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. told 12 News there are plans to put the statue behind a fence and under surveillance cameras.

The statue was originally located in Columbus Square on Elmwood Avenue but was boarded up a few years ago after vandals threatened to tear it down.

The city decided to put it in storage a few days after the plywood box it was encased in was vandalized.