Confreda customers warned not to give tap water to babies

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning customers and employees of the Confreda Greenhouses & Farms public water system not to allow children 6 months and younger to ingest water from the faucet.

The do-not-drink notice was issued because the amount of nitrate in the well was found to be “well over the maximum contaminant level,” according to the Health Department.

Infants who drink water containing an unsafe level of nitrate could become seriously ill. Health officials say the symptoms include shortness of breath and blue-colored skin, which could develop rapidly or over the course of several days. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately.

Bottled water should be used for drinking and making formula or juice until the nitrate in the well has returned to safe levels and the do-not-drink notice is lifted.

Anyone who is pregnant and has health concerns is encouraged to consult their doctor. Customers with questions can call Jonathan Confreda at (401) 827-5000.