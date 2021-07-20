Company behind proposed retail distribution center fields questions from concerned residents

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Residents in Johnston expressed concerns Tuesday night regarding a controversial proposal to build a massive retail distribution center off of Route 6.

The company behind the project, Bluewater Property Group, is eyeing approximately 4 million square feet off of a busy section of Hartford Avenue near I-295 to house the facility.

The project is rumored to be an Amazon.com facility, however, neither the town nor the developers have mentioned the company by name while discussing the plans.

The proposed facility was first brought to light earlier this year after flyers were anonymously distributed to residents who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the property where it would be built.

Joshua Garofano of Bluewater Property Group provided insight as to how the business is going to operate. While he wouldn’t say whether Amazon.com would be moving into the facility, he did say tractor-trailer trucks will be coming and going quite frequently.

“This facility strictly will be for tractor trailers,” Garofano said. “There will be inbound and outbound traffic. The inbound traffic from the tractor trailers is suppliers, or sellers, taking product and delivering it to the warehouse where it is warehoused and stored. The other side, outbound, is the operator packaging product into boxes … and put back onto tractor trailers where they’re broken down by ZIP code, and then that tractor trailer delivers to another facility within a ZIP code where it’s broken down further into vehicles.”

John Bolton, the attorney representing Bluewater Property Group, called a series of witnesses during the hearing to address the public’s concerns regarding light and noise pollution, as well as both environmental and traffic impacts.

One Johnston resident that spoke during public comment asked Bolton how many vehicles would be coming and going from the facility at a time. Bolton estimated it would be anywhere between 400-500 trucks throughout the course of a day.

“The maximum per hour could be 30, but it could also be 10, so it’s not 30 per hour over the course of 24 hours,” he said.

Bolton also said the facility will create approximately 1,000 jobs, and employees would be arriving at and leaving the site in multiple shifts.

Another Johnston resident asked how the construction of the facility, as well as the influx of tractor-trailer trucks once its completed, would impact traffic in the area.

“Route 6 can be a parking lot and so can I-295,” the resident said. “So I’m wondering how 30 trucks an hour and maybe 250 and 450 employees per shift isn’t going to impact our lives.”

In response, Bolton said a traffic study was conducted and determined what roadway improvements would need to be made near the facility to alleviate any potential congestion.

“We have substantial data that we used as a basis for our design,” Bolton explained.

In an effort to accommodate the influx of tractor-trailer trucks, the proposal suggests several adjustments, including adding a double left turn to the nearby on ramp to I-295.

One resident expressed concerns about wildlife migrating from the property to nearby neighborhoods as the land is being developed.

“There have been black bears sighted in the area,” he said. “When we start encroaching on their territories, they start coming closer to people’s homes.”

Scott Rabideau, an expert in wetland science called to testify by Bolton, admitted that, while the project will eliminate some wildlife habitats, not all of the land on the property will be cleared.

“Most of the wildlife … will be able to migrate to the areas that are left,” Rabideau explained.

Nicole Rielly, a civil engineer, also noted during her testimony that, of the 196 acres of property available, 43% of the land will remain in its natural state.