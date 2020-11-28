Community rallies around Chepatchet boy battling leukemia

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser where someone could grab a beer, and save a life, happened Saturday at Bravo Brewing in Pascoag.

Sammy Hawkes is a 4-year-old little boy and big brother of Chepachet, RI. He is also fighting an aggressive form of Leukemia; acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Sammy is on his second round of chemotherapy at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and his family is actively looking for matches. He will need a bone marrow transplant sometime over the next year.

That’s where “Be The Match” came in, an organization specifically centered around helping people find donated blood and bone marrow matches.

Those who attended the event completed a 5 minute digital registration on their phone and simple cheek swab.

“Obviously, in a pandemic we’re in a tough spot where doing in person events has been tougher than usual, or other years. But to see the family come together and really support a patient in need in the community, not just the family themselves, but the community showing that support is really great for Sammy,” Be The Match representative Jonathan DeCasanova said.

Ashley Meiggs and Corey Carlson, who are close friends of the family, organized Saturday’s fundraiser at Bravo Brewing Co. They said 100 percent of proceeds will help Sammy’s family as they navigate long hospital stays and treatment to battle the disease.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can to get the word out. This was our first event. We started it about two weeks ago, we’ve had an awesome turnout today, between donations online and just being here,” Meiggs said.

“This takes care of any external expenses that healthcare doesn’t cover, any losses due to not being able to work,” Carlson said.

You can learn more about Sammy’s fight, how to become a match or donate to the family’s fund right now on the Team Sammy Fundraiser page.