Community rallies around Chepatchet boy battling leukemia

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser where someone could grab a beer, and save a life, happened Saturday at Bravo Brewing in Pascoag.

Sammy Hawkes is a 4-year-old little boy and big brother of Chepachet, RI. He is also fighting an aggressive form of Leukemia; acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Sammy is on his second round of chemotherapy at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and his family is actively looking for matches. He will need a bone marrow transplant sometime over the next year.

That’s where “Be The Match” came in, an organization specifically centered around helping people find donated blood and bone marrow matches.

Those who attended the event completed a 5 minute digital registration on their phone and simple cheek swab.

“Obviously, in a pandemic we’re in a tough spot where doing in person events has been tougher than usual, or other years. But to see the family come together and really support a patient in need in the community, not just the family themselves, but the community showing that support is really great for Sammy,” Be The Match representative Jonathan DeCasanova said.

Ashley Meiggs and Corey Carlson, who are close friends of the family, organized Saturday’s fundraiser at Bravo Brewing Co. They said 100 percent of proceeds will help Sammy’s family as they navigate long hospital stays and treatment to battle the disease.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can to get the word out. This was our first event. We started it about two weeks ago, we’ve had an awesome turnout today, between donations online and just being here,” Meiggs said.

“This takes care of any external expenses that healthcare doesn’t cover, any losses due to not being able to work,” Carlson said.

You can learn more about Sammy’s fight, how to become a match or donate to the family’s fund right now on the Team Sammy Fundraiser page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour