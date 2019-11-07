Community gathers to remember beloved Providence officer

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of mourners lined up outside the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home Wednesday night to say farewell to a beloved Providence officer.

Sergeant Edmond “Eddie” Malloy died last week after a five-year battle with cancer.

Several cruisers from the Providence Police Department lined the street outside the funeral home as dozens of law enforcement officers and first responders from across the state lined up outside to pay their respects.

The cancer was first discovered while Malloy was working as part of the motorcade during President Barack Obama’s visit to Rhode Island in 2014. After feeling a stabbing pain in his side, he was rushed to the hospital and was later diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer.

Despite the diagnosis, Malloy continued to work for the Providence Police Department and as a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. His father had previously worked for Providence Police and his son became a patrolman in 2017.

A memorial Mass will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence. He will then be buried with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks people donate to the Malloy Strong Patient Assistance Fund – a Lifespan fund that was named after him earlier this year.