NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Chipotle opened its 11th restaurant in Rhode Island Wednesday.

The new restaurant is located in North Providence on Mineral Spring Avenue.

The location has a “Chipotlane,” which allows guests to pick up their online orders without having to leave their car.

Chipotle recently unveiled two new menu items — chicken al pastor and the TikTok-inspired fajita quesadilla — which are both available at the North Providence restaurant.

The first Chipotle to open in Rhode Island was on Bald Hill Road in Warwick.