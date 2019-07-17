Chepachet Fire chief’s wife: Stroke caused him to crash motorcycle

(WPRI) — Chepachet Fire Chief Robert Dauphinais’ wife Ericka told Eyewitness News her husband suffered a stroke, causing him to crash their motorcycle in Wrentham.

Wrentham police said Dauphinais’ motorcycle went up a curb and hit a traffic sign on July 7.

On Wednesday, Ericka said doctors told her Dauphinais suffered a stroke at the time of the motorcycle crash.

Dauphinais was air-lifted to Boston Medical Center. He remains in a medically-induced coma there, and is still listed in critical condition.

As of Wednesday, a Go Fund Me page for Dauphinais had raised more than $20,000.