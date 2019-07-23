Chepachet fire chief dies 2 weeks after motorcycle crash

CHEPACHET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Chepachet Fire Department passed along tragic news on Tuesday, saying Chief Robert Dauphinais had passed away.

Dauphinais suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Wrentham back on July 7. His wife, who was also on the bike but sustained less serious injuries, later disclosed that her husband suffered a stroke prior to the crash.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the department announced that Dauphinais had died despite putting up a strong fight to recover.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chief Robert Dauphinais. The Chief did not immediately… Posted by Chepachet Fire Department on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Dauphinais was a Chepachet firefighter for more than 30 years, according to the department.

His wife Ericka issued a statement on Facebook Monday night:

“When we didn’t turn and careened into the island Bob uttered a noise, at first I thought it was a word. We have since learned Bob suffered a catastrophic stroke in which he lost control of the bike. This stroke left Bob defenseless in controlling the bike. Although he was wearing a helmet the impact resulted in a traumatic brain injury. These two significant brain injuries have left Bob unable to sustain life. He left us today and it is so hard; we are not fine or OK, we are devastated. Our rock is no longer here to fix everything and make everything better.

In the end we know he lived his life to the fullest, strong, ceaseless and constantly preparing us to be a little stronger ourselves. We are thankful for him everyday. We love you all and ask that you respect our privacy so that we may grieve.”

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the family has raised nearly $23,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.