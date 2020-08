GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A car drove into the front porch of a home in the Harmony section of Glocester early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Cooper and Douglas Hook roads.

Video shows the hood of the Sedan was flipped up and the air bags had been deployed.

Eyewitness News spotted an ambulance leaving the scene.

It is unclear the severity of any injuries, or what may have caused the crash.