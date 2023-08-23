NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five people were forced from their homes Tuesday night after a car fire spread to two buildings in North Providence.

Crews responding to 258 Woonasquatucket Ave. around 10:30 p.m. arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Police told 12 News a man was sleeping in the back seat when a lit cigarette caused the seat to catch fire.

The fire spread to a multi-family home, as well as Providence Glass & Mirror.

The Red Cross was called in to help the two families affected.

No word on any injuries, and the fire was deemed accidental.