SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a music store in Smithfield Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at the Music Complex RI on Putnam Pike just before 10 p.m.

A 12 News crew on scene captured video of the car being pulled out of the store.

Police say no one was hurt and that the weather was likely a factor in the crash.



Credit: Bill Clark/WPRI-TV

