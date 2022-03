NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a home in North Providence and then took off early Monday morning.

Officials responding to a home on Vincent Avenue around 2 a.m. found part of the foundation smashed out and you could see right through into the basement.

It appears a gas meter may have been hit and National Grid was called to the scene.

No word on any injuries.

12 News has reached out for more information, check back for updates.