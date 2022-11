GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — The CVS on Putnam Pike in Glocester had to close Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed through the front of the store.

Glocester police said anyone who needs a prescription filled within the next 24 to 48 hours should have their doctor contact another CVS location.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.