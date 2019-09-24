Burrillville woman accused of driving drunk with stepdaughter in car

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence after she was pulled over Monday night with her 12-year-old stepdaughter in the passenger seat.

Police said they pulled over a car driven by Renee D. Lavimodiere around 10:30 p.m. for speeding and erratic driving. When the officers approached the vehicle and spoke with Lavimodiere, they noted signs of intoxication including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and the strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

Lavimodiere, 34, of Pascoag, was also seen handing an open bottle of mouthwash to her stepdaughter, according to police.

Police said Lavimodiere consented to field sobriety tests, which she failed. She was taken into custody and later refused chemical tests at police headquarters.

Lavimodiere was charged with DUI (first offense, BAC unknown) and police said she also faces several charges at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal including refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Following Lavimodiere’s arrest, police said her boyfriend showed up at the scene to take custody of his daughter. Joseph F. Godin Jr., 35, became “argumentative and violent,” according to police, and as a result, was arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Both Lavimodiere and Godin were arraigned Tuesday. Godin pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $1,000 with surety while Lavimodiere’s bail was set at $1,000 personal recognizance.

With the couple in custody Monday night, the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was brought in to find placement for five children. They were placed in the custody of their grandmother for the evening, police said, and the DCYF will conduct a follow-up investigation.