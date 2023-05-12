BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A member of the Burrillville Town Council is accused of driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash.

Officers were called to the area of Centennial and Grove streets around 12:15 a.m. Thursday where a woman said her vehicle was struck by a red Pontiac driven by a man she thought was intoxicated.

The woman told police she tried to stop the male driver, but he took off. Police said she provided them with his license plate number.

Officers went to the home of the registered owner, 64-year-old Raymond Trinque, and met him outside. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, according to police. At the station, he agreed to a breathalyzer test and recorded .121 and .125 blood alcohol content readings, police added.

Trinque was held overnight and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving. A judge released him on $3,000 personal recognizance.