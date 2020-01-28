Burrillville teen charged with possession, distributing child porn

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on several charges in connection to child pornography.

According to Burrillville Police Major Dennis Leahey, the investigation into the teen, who is not being named because of his age, began back in October.

Through the investigation, police learned that the suspect was taking part in multiple acts of extortion and cyber harassment of juvenile girls when he asked them to send him naked pictures of themselves.

Police issued several warrants and found that the suspect did have a large number of images and videos of suspected child pornography in his possession and that he also sent them out to other people.

The suspect turned himself into Burrillville police and was taken to Family Court in Providence. He is being charged with five counts of extortion, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and cyber harassment.

After his arraignment, he was ordered held at the Youth Detention Center.