Burrillville teen arraigned in connection with child porn investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest suspect in a child pornography investigation out of Burrillville appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Brendan Cook, 19, of Burrillville, looked visibly upset as the judge counted the 26 charges against him.

Burrillville police say Cook was taken into custody last Monday and charged with 16 counts of indecent solicitation of a child and 10 counts of circulating indecent material to minors.

According to the police report, Cook filed a cyberharassment report in October regarding an indecent video of him going around Snapchat. This led police to discover Cook himself had sent the video to a 14-year-old girl, which police said he later admitted to along with sending explicit content to other underage girls and asking for explicit content in return.

Cook then gave investigators consent to search his phone and computer, police said, and they discovered at least 18 victims who were targeted over the course of several months.

In Providence District Court Tuesday morning, police waived the reading of the facts of the case. The judge set Cook’s bail at $20,000 personal recognizance, with conditions.

Per the judge’s order, Cook must not use a computer nor have any contact with the complaining witnesses and any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18

He is due back in court in June.

Police said Cook is the fifth person charged in the case. Xavier LaFleur, 19, was arrested on similar charges back in January and three juveniles followed.