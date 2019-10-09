Burrillville school officials announce corrective actions after alleged racist taunts

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a Burrillville School Committee meeting, the district is openly speaking about its next steps following a reported racial incident.

The district has been in the spotlight since Central Falls student-athletes were reportedly the target of racist taunts from Burrillville fans during a girls’ volleyball game at the high school last month.

“It’s been a tough few weeks here,” Burrillville Superintendent Dr. Michael Sollitto said.

During the meeting, Sollitto emphasized that the school district is addressing the issue.

“We have conducted an internal investigation and we are in the process of educating our students on the importance of cultural awareness and respectful behavior towards others,” he said.

The district also said in the next few days, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League will have a closed-door hearing on the matter.

“The Principals’ Committee on Athletics will be hearing from both Burrillville and Central Falls before making a decision on possible sanctions,” Sollitto said.

The hearing will include the superintendents, principals, and head coaches from both Central Falls and Burrillville, according to Sollitto.

“I’ve been in close contact with the Central Falls superintendent as well as the executive director of the interscholastic league,” he added. “Our conversations have been collaborative and productive.”

The school district says it’s also working with the Rhode Island Racial Equity Institute and other similar organizations.

