Burrillville police officer placed on administrative leave after shooting incident

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Attorney General’s Office and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating and a Burrillville police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a shooting incident on Friday night.
According to Colonel Stephen Lynch, just after 11 p.m., police were called to Maple Leaf Drive for a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived on scene, family members said that a man, identified as 40-year-old Kyle Gaudet was inside a shed on the property. They said he was intoxicated, refusing to come out, that he had a firearm with him.
While officers were attempted to enter the shed, officer Ryan Turner was confronted by Gaudet, who was pointing a rifle at him. Officer Turner fired two rounds from his service weapon.
While the officers were still outside the shed, Gaudet continued to tell the officers that he was not coming out and that they were going to have to kill him.
A short time later, a “popping noise” was heard from inside the shed and Gaudet was heard falling to the floor.
Officers immediately went into the shed and tended to Gaudet who had a head wound. They also found a .22 caliber pellet rifle inside. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is being treated for his injury.
The Attorney General’s Office and the Rhode Island State Police responded to the scene pursuant to the Use of Deadly Force investigative protocol.
Officer Turner has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General`s Office, the State Police and the Burrillville Police Department.
Gaudet will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon relative to his pointing the rifle at officer Turner, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, domestic disorderly conduct, and failure to relinquish a telephone.