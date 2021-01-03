Burrillville police investigating fatal accident

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police are investigating a fatal accident that happened just after midnight on Sunday.

Colonel Stephen Lynch said the department received a call at 12:35 a.m. that a jeep had crashed in the sand pits off of Munyon Trail, located on state property within the town.

When investigators arrived on scene they found the jeep, driven by Anthony Pollini, 19, of Rockland Mass., had gone into the sand-based hill in the area before rolling over.

A passenger in the front seat, only being identified as a man from Mass., suffered serious injures as a result of the fall and rollover.

He was life-flighted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are still investigation the crash and no other details are available at this time.