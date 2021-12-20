Burrillville nonprofit collects donations for those affected by deadly tornadoes

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Legion in Burrillville is going the distance to help those affected by a deadly tornado outbreak that ravaged Kentucky and seven other states earlier this month.

A box truck full of donations began its long trek down south Monday morning, complete with a brief escort through town by the Burrillville Fire Department.

“We collected a tremendous amount of the things that they need right now,” American Legion Post 88 Commander Raymond Trinque said. “Generators, the stuff to run generators, batteries, and [on Sunday], a big thing of duct tape came in.”

With an escort of the Burrillville Fire Department, a truck full of donations left the American Legion Post 88 this morning to make the trip from Rhode Island to Kentucky to deliver goods to those effected by the storm damages. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6l26Kw1xjp — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) December 20, 2021

Trinque said once they started collecting donations, people from all across the region immediately jumped at the opportunity to help.

“We got a tremendous outpouring [of support] not just from Burrillville … from Portsmouth, and Seekonk, and New Hampshire,” he said. “People were just bringing things.”

He said everyone involved in the collection efforts worked tirelessly for the past week to pack them up for Monday’s big sendoff.

“It grew as we went along, and each day we got better at it,” Trinque added.

Trinque said the donations are headed to the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which is roughly 16 hours away.

“It should get there over the Christmas weekend, or Monday at the latest,” he said.

Trinque said the American Legion plans to collect more donations come January, so anyone who missed out on this opportunity will have another chance to participate.