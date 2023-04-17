Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who kept an arsenal of guns in his Burrillville home was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison.

A federal judge ruled 38-year-old Ronald Andruchuk will serve 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He will also pay a $10,000 fine and must undergo drug testing and mental health and substance abuse counseling.

Andruchuk pleaded guilty in January to three federal charges, including two counts of making false statements during a firearm purchase and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substances.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy agreed with prosecutors who recommended in a sentencing memo filed last week that the defendant receive five years and three months in prison, with three years of supervised release.

When the sentence was handed down, Andruchuk’s wife Jennifer yelled “No!” and was removed from the courtroom.

“He still has other court appearances in other courts,” she yelled. “Your honor, people are still shooting guns in our neighborhood.”

Before he was sentenced, Andruchuk tearfully addressed the court, apologizing for his behavior.

“I regret all of my actions that led me to jail, my actions that have caused me to become a felon,” Andruchuk said. “This has been the hardest challenge of my life being away from my family and wife. Not being able to provide for and hug and kiss my children.”

In a sentencing memo filed Friday, the defense countered that Andruchuk should be sentenced to time served with probation, citing his lack of “meaningful criminal history.” Andruchuk has been in custody for about 14 months while awaiting sentencing.

He will be credited for the time he has already served.

Andruchuk’s attorney, John Calcagni, said he was disappointed with the sentence, adding that an uptick in gun violence may have “played a role in today’s sentence, even if subconsciously.”

“Mr. Andruchuk suffered from a long-standing drug addiction that prompted him to, among other things, squander hundreds of thousands of dollars earned from a cryptocurrency investment to expand his pre-existing firearms collection,” Calcagni said. “He was not thinking clearly when doing so.”

Calgagni told the judge his client was just one semester away from completing his master’s degree when he got into trouble.

“What Ron really needs is help. The system forced him to get sobriety,” he told the court. “It’s a big deal for an educated male at the 90-yard line of finishing his master’s degree.”

In addition to the federal case, Andruchuk faces charges at the state level in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Andruchuk is charged with nine counts in Rhode Island, including drug possession, domestic violence, cyberstalking, and ghost gun charges. He is also accused of hiding handguns and flashlights filled with drugs in the ceiling of a Massachusetts store.

Officers responded to Andruchuk’s Burrillville home in February 2022 after reports of shots fired. There, they found 211 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Both state cases are still pending.

Tim White contributed to this report.