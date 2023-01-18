Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Burrillville man arrested after hundreds of guns were found stockpiled in his home pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday.

Ronald Andruchuk, 38, admitted in federal court that he had a substance abuse problem and made false statements while attempting to purchase firearms at two different gun stores.

Andruchuk has been held at the Wyatt Detention Center since his arrest last February, when detectives found 211 firearms, a flamethrower, thousands of rounds of ammunition and a number of partially constructed ghost guns strewn about his house, which he shared with his wife and three children.

Officers responded to Andruchuk’s residence after neighbors complained that he was recklessly firing weapons on his property, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, court documents stated Andruchuk was wearing a bulletproof vest and was carrying four firearms and methamphetamine.

Andruchuk has agreed to forfeit the more than 200 weapons and all the ammunition found inside his home. The stockpile will eventually be destroyed by the government.

The investigation into Andruchuk began in 2021, when detectives with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) discovered he’d purchased 169 firearms from federally-licensed dealers over the course of four months.

The detectives discovered Andruchuk had previously admitted to having a substance abuse problem when he was arrested in Cranston back in 2018, but withheld that information from gun dealers while purchasing the arsenal of firearms found inside his home.

Andruchuk’s guilty plea is part of an agreement reached with federal prosecutors. The plea deal, however, does not impact the state charges Andruchuk also faces.

Back in June, Attorney General Peter Neronha charged Andruchuk with nine counts including drug possession, domestic violence, cyberstalking and ghost gun charges.

Andruchuk is scheduled to be sentenced in April.