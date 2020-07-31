Burrillville man stabbed in Smithfield; teen arrested

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after he reportedly stabbed someone in Smithfield Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a home on Peach Blossom Lane just before 3 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 24-year-old Burrillville man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told responding officers that the suspect ran off soon after the incident, but was later taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Smithfield Detective Division at (401) 233-1036