BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burillville man arrested twice on child pornography charges learned his fate on Tuesday.

Jacob S. Munroe, 24, of Pascoag, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

The judge sentenced him to five years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Court documents show Munroe was initially arrested in June 2019 after investigators found images and videos of child pornography during a court-authorized search of his home and phone.

While he was out on bond and awaiting trial, Munroe was arrested again in November 2020 after R.I. State Police discovered he had downloaded hundreds of child pornography images.